Conference highlights human rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan

Ansar Ahmed Ullah

On 29 January 2025, a significant conference addressing gross human rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan was held at the House of Commons in London. MP Bob Blackman hosted the event, which was organised by the Asian Human Rights Forum (AHRF) in collaboration with the Baloch Human Rights Council and the World Sindh Congress. The conference drew a large audience from the human rights community, emphasising the urgent need for international attention to the situation in Pakistan.

During the conference, Dr Khurshed Karim of the Baloch Human Rights Council presented alarming details regarding the plight of Baloch missing persons, alleging that the Pakistan Army is committing genocide against the Baloch people. He highlighted that Balochistan, historically an independent state, has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947, with the army exploiting its rich natural resources while denying basic health and education facilities to the local population.

Additionally, Ms Hafeezan Wadhio from the World Sindh Congress discussed the critical issue of water rights, noting that Punjab has been diverting water from the Indus River, depriving Sindh of essential resources for agriculture and household use.

In his opening remarks, Bob Blackman expressed concern over the serious allegations of human rights violations in Pakistan, emphasising the British Parliament’s commitment to human rights globally. He urged the British government to ensure that aid to Pakistan is contingent upon the restoration of fundamental human rights for its citizens.

Arif Aajakia of AHRF thanked Bob Blackman, MP, for organising this conference and giving the oppressed people of Sindh and Balochistan a chance to present their cases. He said that the brutal Pakistan Army has occupied Sindh and Balochistan by force and is exploiting its vast natural resources without benefits reaching the common people.

The conference concluded with a call for the British government to take action in support of the oppressed people of Sindh and Balochistan, reinforcing the need for accountability and justice in the region.