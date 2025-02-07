Six small lifestyle changes for a healthier heart, according to a cardiologist

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of health complications worldwide, but prevention doesn’t always require drastic lifestyle changes. Small, consistent adjustments to daily habits can significantly impact heart health over time.

While many people focus on major interventions, the subtle, everyday choices often make the biggest difference. But what are these small yet effective changes, and how do they contribute to long-term cardiovascular health? Indianexpress.com spoke to Dr CM Nagesh, general secretary at the Indian College of Cardiology, to understand how simple lifestyle adjustments can have a lasting impact on heart health and help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Six small changes in daily habits that can help protect against heart diseases

The six small but impactful changes in daily habits that can help protect against heart disease are:

Stay active

Dr Nagesh says, “Engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, to improve heart health. Regular physical activity helps lower blood pressure, boost circulation, and strengthen the heart muscle. Small changes, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or walking after meals, can make a difference.”

Eat a heart-healthy diet

“Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats (such as those from nuts, seeds, and olive oil) to support cardiovascular health,” emphasises Dr Nagesh, adding that a diet high in processed foods, trans fats, and added sugars contributes to obesity, high cholesterol, and insulin resistance, all of which increase the likelihood of heart disease. Regularly consuming fast food, sugary beverages, and highly processed snacks leads to chronic inflammation and arterial damage.”

Quit smoking and limit alcohol

Dr Nagesh advises limiting alcohol intake and quitting smoking. Excessive alcohol intake raises blood pressure, weakens the heart muscle, and contributes to irregular heart rhythms. “Smoking can cause inflammation and damage blood vessels, making them more prone to blockages. It also reduces oxygen levels in the blood and increases the likelihood of clot formation, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes,” the doctor stresses.

Stay hydrated for better circulation

Dr Nagesh states, “Drink enough water throughout the day to support proper circulation and prevent blood thickening, which can lead to clot formation. Dehydration can contribute to higher blood pressure and increased heart strain.”

Prioritise quality sleep

“Poor sleep is linked to higher risks of high blood pressure, obesity, and irregular heart rhythms. Prioritise 7–9 hours of restful sleep each night to support heart function and regulate hormones related to metabolism and stress,” recommends the expert.

Don’t skip regular health check-ups

Dr Nagesh warns that neglecting regular health check-ups “can lead to undiagnosed and unmanaged risk factors.” Conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes often develop silently, he mentions, without noticeable symptoms. “Routine medical screenings allow for early detection and timely intervention, significantly reducing the risk of heart disease. Regular health check-ups help identify issues early, allowing for lifestyle changes or medical interventions before complications arise,” he concludes.