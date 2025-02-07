‘I’m a weight-loss coach – my high-protein breakfast recipe is great alternative to oats’

A female weight-loss coach has revealed her recipe for a high-protein breakfast that excludes oats.

Sarah Catterson, who offers fitness guidance and nutritious recipes on Instagram, understands the common association of oats with high protein, prompting many to prefer an oat-based morning meal. However, Sarah proposes an alternative.

The dietary guru showcased her technique for making a breakfast egg quesadilla brimming with 46 grams of protein on Instagram. Not only is it easy to put together, but it also involves easily sourced ingredients: one whole egg, 170 grams of egg whites, a seasoning of your liking, a sizable tortilla, 30 grams of grated low-fat cheese, two turkey medallions (or bacon if you prefer), spinach and 15 grams of salsa.

At the start of her Instagram reel, Sarah said: “You’re struggling with breakfast ideas that are high in protein and aren’t always overnight oats or protein oats. This is my breakfast egg bacon quesadilla which packs 46g of protein. And it’s huge. This literally took me five minutes to make so let’s go make it.”

Express Premium Banner

Her method begins with cooking the bacon medallions until they are done on both sides. Following this, she spritzes the pan with oil and cooks the egg.

When the egg is semi-cooked, she adds her chosen seasonings and places the tortilla on top top. She ensures the tortilla sticks to the egg before flipping it over.

Finally, she sections off a quarter of the tortilla, arranging the bacon (or turkey) medallions and the remaining ingredients across distinct segments of the tortilla. Wrap up the tortilla where you’ve sliced the quarter then tuck into this delightful breakfast treat.