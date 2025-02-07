Ghulam Azam was victim of AL tyranny: Jamaat Ameer

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, has claimed that former party chief Ghulam Azam died as a victim of oppression by the fallen Awami League government.

He remarked this while addressing a party rally in Narayanganj’s Osmani Municipal Stadium on Friday.

At that time, he criticised former local MP Shamim Osman and called him as ‘godfather.’

Shamim Osman put up a 72-foot-long banner in Narayanganj barring the entry of Ghulam Azam in the district when he was a lawmaker, he said.

In the presence of the then deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, the godfather issued a threat to Ghulam Azam saying, ‘File a murder case against me in advance.’

But in the end, Ghulam Azam suffered and died under the tyranny of the fallen Awami League government, the Jamaat Ameer claimed.

He questioned where that godfather is today? He is no longer in Narayanganj.