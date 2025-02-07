Shaon, Saba released after day-long questioning

Actress Meher Afroz Shaon and Sohana Saba, who were detained on charges of alleged conspiracy against the state, have been released on Friday evening under their families’ custody following a day-long interrogation by the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

Authorities stated that they had misunderstood certain matters and requested an opportunity to clarify their stance.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division, Muhammad Talebur Rahman, confirmed the development.

Talebur Rahman stated that the decision to release Shaon and Saba was made around 4:00 PM after initial questioning.

Earlier, Meher Afroz Shaon was taken into custody on Thursday evening, while actress Sohana Saba was detained later that night. At the time, DB police alleged that both were involved in anti-state conspiracies and were being questioned regarding their activities.

Shaon and Saba have been vocal on social media, frequently posting about both entertainment and political affairs.

Following the downfall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5, screenshots from a WhatsApp group named “Alo Asbei” surfaced online. Allegations arose that several celebrities in the entertainment industry were involved in the group, showing support for the previous government. Speculation suggested that Sohana Saba was among its members.

The controversy sparked widespread criticism in both the showbiz industry and social media. Many called for a boycott of the artists allegedly affiliated with the group. However, Saba has yet to make any public statement on the matter.