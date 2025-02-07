Earliest election possible by year-end: CA Yunus

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has stated that the earliest possible time for holding national elections in Bangladesh would be at the end of this year.

In an interview with NHK World, the international service of Japan’s public broadcaster, Dr. Yunus emphasized that elections are a crucial step toward restoring democracy. He noted that the interim government has made significant progress in stabilizing a nation that had been politically, economically, and judicially devastated.

“When the election is held, the new government that emerges will have a stable foundation to work with,” he said, expressing his determination to ensure that Bangladesh emerges stronger from this transitional period.

Dr. Yunus highlighted the role of young people in shaping the future of the country, stating, “They want to show their creative power and share it with the world. That is the ambition we have in mind as we move forward.”

He also expressed appreciation for Japan’s contributions to Bangladesh’s development, noting that Japanese technology and investments have created vital job opportunities for young Bangladeshis.

The NHK report recalled that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration collapsed in August following mass student protests after 15 years in power, leading to Dr. Yunus assuming the role of chief adviser in the interim government.

While the election could be held as early as the end of 2025, Dr. Yunus had previously suggested in a televised address on December 16 that the national polls could take place anytime between late 2025 and mid-2026.