Zaima Rahman meets prominent US women leader Rebekah Wagner

Barrister Zaima Rahman, representing BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, met with Rebekah Wagner, a prominent leader of the Women’s Fellowship Foundation, and other members.

The meeting was held in Washington, D.C on Friday (February 7), according to a post on the party’s verified Facebook page.

It said the discussion covered a broad range of topics, including Bangladesh-US relations, international cooperation, and the pursuit of global peace and prosperity.

Earlier on Thursday, a three-member BNP delegation, including Tarique’s daughter Zaima attended the National Prayer Breakfast in the United States.

The other two members of the delegation were the party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

They also held meetings with Robert Destro, the former US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, and former South Carolina Governor David Beasley on Wednesday.