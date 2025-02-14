Red roses, and heartfelt promises: A Valentine’s Day to remember

With winter almost over, another occasion to dress up, give and receive flowers, and go out to spend quality time with your loved ones is Valentine’s Day. It is a celebration of two people who are honoring their commitments to each other and marking how far they have come.

Every year on February 14, all the restaurants transform into a sea of red and pink decorations, heart-shaped accessories, and lively celebrations as people embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day. While traditionally a western concept, the occasion has woven itself into our country’s social fabric, blending modern romance with cultural traditions.

Valentine’s Day in Bangladesh is not just about couples exchanging gifts or flowers; it coincides with the country’s vibrant celebration of Pohela Falgun, the first day of spring in our Bengali calendar. This causes a fusion of love and festivity on the streets as people adorn themselves in bright red, yellow, and orange sarees and panjabis, go visit the annual boi mela on dates, and celebrate the season of renewal and joy.

As February 14 approaches, flower markets brim with multi-colored roses and gift shop business increases. Shopping malls and online stores offer special discounts, while restaurants, cafes, and hotels curate romantic menus. Many couples plan extravagant surprises, from candlelit dinners to scenic boat rides on the Buriganga River or even weekend getaways to places like Cox’s Bazar or Sylhet.

Urban centers, especially Dhaka and Chattogram, see a surge in activity as hotels and restaurants fill up with lovebirds enjoying live music and special Valentine’s menus. Hotels like Amari Dhaka, Dhaka Regency, Radisson Blu, etc are offering exclusive buffet and dining options to take your loved ones to and enjoy a night with gourmet food and good service. Popular musicians and bands host concerts and cultural centers arrange poetry readings and drama performances centered on love.

This Valentine’s Day, to celebrate the day of love, many fashion brands such as Le Reve, Kay Kraft, Rang Bangladesh, etc are launching exclusive valentine’s inspired clothing lines. focused heavily on bold and vibrant prints. The collections are filled with floral and soft pallets for women in the form of tunics, salwar kameezes, sarees, tops, and matching bottoms. For men, the range features trendy Panjabi, t-shirts, polo shirts, and formal shirts, paired with perfectly tailored bottoms.

Valentine’s Day in Bangladesh has expanded beyond romantic love, with friends, family members, and even colleagues exchanging gifts and warm wishes. Schools and universities often organize themed events, where students dress in the colors of spring and participate in friendly contests. Some NGOs and social organizations take the opportunity to spread love in meaningful ways, such as visiting orphanages or distributing food to the underprivileged.

As Bangladesh evolves, so do its traditions. Valentine’s Day, now an integral part of urban culture, reflects a changing society that balances modernity with its rich heritage. Whether through grand romantic gestures or simple acts of kindness, love finds its way into the hearts of many on this special day.