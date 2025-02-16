Record number of illegal workers arrested in London

A record number of people were arrested in London last month for working illegally, the Home Office has said writes Issy Clarke

In January UK immigration enforcement teams carried out 209 illegal working visits and made 142 arrests, a 70 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Across the country, officials made 609 arrests in premises including nail bars, supermarkets, restaurants and car washes, marking a 73 per cent rise from last January.

It comes as part of a drive by the Labour government to be seen as taking tough action on illegal immigration, in part to counter the growing electoral challenge from Reform UK.

The government is currently driving a new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill through Parliament, which would grant law enforcement more powers to take action against people smuggling and organised crime gangs. Often, people working illegally have risked their life crossing the Channel after being sold false promises about their ability to start a new life in the UK – but once they arrive, the reality too often consists of little or no pay, grim working conditions and inhumane hours.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken.

“Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system and our economy.

“That’s why, as part of our Plan for Change, we are boosting enforcement to record levels alongside tough new legislation to smash the criminal gangs that undermine our border security and who have been getting away with it for far too long.”