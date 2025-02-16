Police charge baton on teacher candidates, use tear gas, water cannon

Law enforcement officials used batons, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse assistant teacher candidates protesting at the Secretariat on Sunday after a High Court ruling nullified their appointments to government primary schools.

The demonstration escalated around 3 PM as protesters attempted to march towards the Secretariat, prompting police to block their path.

Despite the barricades, the demonstrators continued their protest, leading authorities to deploy water cannons in an effort to disperse them.

By 4 PM, police intensified their response, using batons and tear gas to clear the road near Shiksha Bhaban.

Earlier in the day, protesters gathered at Dhaka’s Shahbagh, staging a peaceful rally in front of the National Museum from 9:30 AM without obstructing roads or intersections.

Now in its 11th consecutive day, the protest demands government intervention to overturn the High Court’s 6 February ruling, which voided the appointment of 6,531 assistant teachers in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

Demonstrators argue that while recruitment for the first two phases of the hiring process has been completed, the third phase remains stalled due to legal complications. They began their movement on 10 February, initially blocking Shahbagh and refusing to leave until their demands were addressed.

Authorities had previously used force, including baton charges, sound grenades, and tear gas, to disperse the protesting job seekers.