Month of colours and culture

As the sweet songs of birds like the cuckoo and nightingale fill the air, Mother Nature announces the arrival of spring in our country. According to the Bengali calendar, spring begins on February 14th, the first day of the Falgun month. During Falgun -the month of blossoms and colours- we embrace the sights and scents of Boshonto (spring). With delicate sunshine and a cool breeze lingering in the air, trees grow greener, plants take on new shades, and flowers begin to bloom.

Markets overflow with roses, tuberose sticks, and marigold garlands as the spring weather provides the perfect environment for flowers to thrive. Roads and public spaces across the country are adorned with vibrant shimul, krishnachura, and polash trees.

The lush greenery iof our country is complemented by red, white, and yellow flowers, symbolizing the colours of spring.

Each year, artists release numerous Bengali songs that capture the essence and beauty of spring. One such renowned singer is Rabindranath Tagore, whose song “FagunHawayHaway” expresses the feeling of surrendering ourselves to the winds of spring- allowing our carefree and untamed souls to sway in the air as it dissolves both sorrow and joy, ultimately drawing us toward an ocean of beauty. The month of Falgun feels much like the song describes- a time of relaxation and comfort, where we grow with nature, letting our worries and thoughts drift away as we admire the beauty of our surroundings.

The first day of spring-Pohela Falgun-marks the beginning of a month-long festive atmosphere across the country. Families and friends wake up early to dress in elegant and vibrant yellow and red traditional attire, celebrating the arrival of spring. In every city, communities and schools organize singing, dancing, and recital performances. Parks and open spaces come alive with fairs set up by small businesses, offering jewelry, flowers, clothes, and toys. Food stalls line the streets, serving delicious treats like pithas, fuchka, chotpoti, and jhalmuri.

This month, however, also holds deep significance as the month of our mother language. To honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for it, we adorn the Shaheed Minar with thousands of seasonal flowers. While we dress in black and white on this day as a mark of respect, we hope that the vibrant and colourful flowers bring them peace in the afterlife.

Throughout the month of Falgun, numerous cultural shows take place across the country. In certain places, such as Kushtia and Manikganj, people celebrate Baul Mela, where Bauls and civilians come together to sing folk music in honor of the legendary folk musician Lalon.

So, what are your plans for this Falgun?

Spring is the season of new beginnings. Let us use this Falgun to pick up a new habit, dress in vibrant colours, and embrace our creativity. The first few days of spring bring countless opportunities to celebrate the season. Gather your friends and family and visit places like Ramna Park, Chhayanaut, Rabindra Shorobor, and Bakultala to experience mesmerizing cultural shows. With “BoshontoEsheGeche” playing in our hearts, let us welcome Spring 2025 with renewed energy and a fresh chance to grow.