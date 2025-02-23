Man arrested in Moulvibazar over a murder case

An alleged youth was arrested over a child murder case at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday.

The arrested youth is Dibas Rangot, a resident of Shamser Nagar union under the upazila.

He has been arrested after 17 days of the incident.

According to the case statement, the accused and another man trying to rape a 10-year old girl but failed. Later, he killed the victim with a sharp weapon, slit her throat and wrist.

According to the victim’s family members, the victim Purnima Reli went missing on February 5 evening while heading to bring their cow. On February 6, she was found dead on a lake adjacent to a tea garden.

Later her body was sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shamser Nagar Police Post Inspector Zia Md Mustafizur Bhuiyan confirmed the detention and said that the accused confessed his crime.

Police also continuing the drive to arrest the fugitive accused, the police official added.