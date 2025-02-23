8 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

Eight more new patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new patients, the number of people hospitalised with the disease this year rose to 1,492 while total deaths remains unchanged at 13 as no death was reported during this time.

As many as 82 patients are currently undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals across the country.

A total of 101,214 patients were hospitalised due to dengue nationwide, with 575 fatalities reported in 2024.