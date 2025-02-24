4 sentenced to death for killing woman in Habiganj

Four individuals have been sentenced to death on the charge of attempting to frame another person after killing a woman at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj district in 2014.

Habiganj Additional District and Session Judge AKM Kamal Uddin delivered the verdict in the absence of four convicts.

The condemned convicts are Al Amin of Madanpur village, Sadar Alki, of Manayanagar, Taj Uddin, of Uttampur and Mahiuddin Ahmed alias Sufi Mia, a Bangladeshi expatriate in the UK.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each and acquitted three more accused in the case as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

According to the prosecution, police recovered the hanging body of Josna Begum, a resident of Uchail Charinao village in Sadar upazila near the boundary wall of the house of former commissioner of Nabiganj municipality and a Jubo League leader Mizanur Rahman on December 10, 2014.

Rajab Ali, brother of the woman, filed a case against five people.

During investigation police came to know that Sufi Mia hired the three others in exchange of Tk 5 lakh to implicate Mizanur in the murder case of Josna.

Police submitted chargesheet against seven people.