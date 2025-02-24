Adnan Masud joins UCB as Additional Managing Director

Renowned Banker Adnan Masud has recently joined United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) as Additional Managing Director (AMD). With over two decades of experience in top-tier global banking institutions across multiple international markets like Malaysia, UAE, India, USA & Singapore, Adnan brings a wealth of expertise in corporate and investment banking, credit, transaction banking, financial institutions and institutional banking.

Prior to joining UCBL, Adnan served in regional leadership roles for Southeast Asia and India at BBVA Bank S.A., Singapore, where he played a pivotal role in expanding business operations, increasing revenue, and driving strategic growth. His extensive leadership experience includes senior positions at MUFG Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, and Standard Chartered Bank, where he successfully led corporate and investment banking and transaction banking teams, managed multi-billion-dollar portfolios, and contributed significantly to the financial sector in South East Asia.

Adnan is a certified credit professional with strong expertise in Credit Management, Liquidity, Structured Trade Finance, and Sustainable Financing. His deep understanding of unique banking solutions, strategic vision, and leadership capabilities will be instrumental in strengthening UCB’s market position and driving future growth.

Adnan Masud received numerous awards over the years for his excellence in Banking, as a testament to his contribution to banking industry across Asia. His solid academic foundation, combined with trainings from NUS, MIT Management School, Columbia Business School, and Tuck Business School, provided the groundwork for his successful career in banking and finance.