New ADB President Masato Kanda Assumes Office

Masato Kanda officially assumed office as the 11th President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday.

With nearly four decades of experience in international finance and development policy, Kanda is widely recognised for his forward-thinking leadership and his decisive interventions during periods of market volatility.

During his tenure as Japan’s Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, he was instrumental in pioneering innovative financial solutions and orchestrating policy actions that helped stabilize markets.

Kanda said that with the trust of our 69 members and strong support of dedicated staff, he is committed to advancing ADB’s mission to promote sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth.

“Together, we will respond to pressing development challenges, ensuring that ADB remains the partner of choice for the region.”

Kanda succeeds Masatsugu Asakawa, continuing a legacy of excellence and innovation.

Chair of the ADB Board of Governors Fabio Panetta said that Masato Kanda brings a wealth of experience and a refreshing perspective to ADB. “I am confident that under his leadership, ADB will deliver targeted and impactful solutions for our developing member countries,” he added.