Junaid, Rafe move away from new party

Ali Ahsan Junaid and Rafe Salman Rifat, Joint Convener and Joint Member Secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, have withdrawn from the new student-led political party set to be launched on February 28.

The two leaders made the announcement via Facebook posts on Tuesday, February 26.

Currently, both Junaid and Rifat are on a visit to China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China. Their visit has raised objections in Jatiya Nagorik Committee, leading the organization to issue a statement on Monday regarding the matter.

In his Facebook post, Ali Ahsan Junaidd wrote, “I will not be part of the new political party emerging under the leadership of youth on February 28. I informed the leaders of the party about my decision over a week ago. For the sake of greater unity and to keep the nation’s attention focused on the new party, I chose to remain silent. However, the rumors continue, so I want to clarify.”

He continued, “A political party led by those at the forefront of the revolution is necessary for the building of tomorrow’s Bangladesh. I wish the new party all the best. I hope the party will not deviate from the path of integrity and justice, in accordance with the people’s aspirations, and will close all opportunities for corruption, initiating a new political culture.”

Junaid added, “Although it has not happened despite repeated requests, I still hope the party will follow democratic processes properly and remain inclusive. Even in the face of unfortunate realities, I hope the party will free itself from tagging and taboo politics, and usher in a new kind of politics. I hope the fraternity, love, and cooperation we shared during the revolution will remain unchanged in our new political journey. I wish the new party, Nahid Islam, and the new leadership all the best.”

Meanwhile, Rafe Salman Rifat shared Junaid’s post and added, “I will also not be part of the new political party that will be announced on the 28th. However, my political journey will not stop. I do not expect anything significant in the short term from the political wave created by the mass uprising, but I also acknowledge that politics is a long race. We must endure and stay in this race for the long term.”

He further stated, “We aspire for a new Bangladesh that is truly democratic, inclusive, free from inequality, and devoid of dominance. Unity and moderation will be our strength. Our fight against corruption will continue. We will also fight against regional aggression. We will fight for the economic freedom of the people of Bangladesh with all our might. I wish the new party all the best.”