President accepts Nahid Islam’s resignation letter

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has accepted the resignation letter of adviser Nahid Islam who stepped down from his position on Tuesday.

A gazette notification, signed by Md Mahmdul Hossain Khan, secretary (coordination and reform) to the routine duty of the Cabinet Secretary, was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

The resignation will come into effect soon, the notification reads.

Amid the speculations in joining a new political party, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Information Adviser Nahid resigned on Tuesday.

He submitted the resignation letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagarik Committee announced on Monday that they would launch their own political party at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on February 28. Nahid is supposed to head the new party.