New student organization ‘Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad’ launched

A new student organization, Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, has been officially launched by former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Madhur Canteen in Dhaka University (DU) on Wednesday.

The central committee of the organization will be led by Abu Bakar Mazumdar as Convener, while Jahid Ahsan has been appointed as Member Secretary.

Other key positions include Touhid Mohammad Siam as Senior Joint Convener, Rifat Rashid as Senior Joint Member Secretary, Tawhid Al Mudassir as Chief Organizer, and Ashrefa Khatun as the Spokesperson.

The organization also announced the Dhaka University (DU) committee, where Abdul Kader has been named as Convener, and Mahir Alam as Member Secretary.

Other key members of the DU committee include Limon Mahmud Hasan as Senior Joint Convener, Al Amin Sarkar as Senior Joint Member Secretary, Hasib Al Islam as Chief Organizer, and Rafia Rehnuma Hridi as the Spokesperson.

The former coordinators emphasized that the new student organization will operate under the principles of “Students First” and “Bangladesh First”, focusing on the rights and welfare of students and citizens.

They declared that their organization will not serve as a front for any political party or act as a subordinate to any “mother party.” Leadership positions will be determined through a democratic process.

However, the launch event faced strong opposition from disgruntled members who were left out of leadership positions. Private university students, who felt excluded from the organization’s structure, staged protests in front of Madhur Canteen, delaying the event. They chanted slogans such as “Private, Private, We Reject Discrimination,” “Break the DU Syndicate,” and “We Do Not Accept a Syndicate Committee.”

Simultaneously, supporters of the new student organization responded with slogans such as “Education, Unity, Liberation”, leading to a heated confrontation, including reports of physical scuffles between the two sides. The situation escalated further when private university students from Uttara joined the protests in the afternoon.

Despite the tensions and disruptions, the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad has now officially launched, positioning itself as a new platform advocating for student rights and equality in Bangladesh.