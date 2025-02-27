Romantic extravaganza @ Amari Dhaka

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the lush award-winning hotel Amari Dhaka. Different themed events are taking place at every outlet of the hotel on the special occasion. The hotel has lined up diverse romantic culinary experiences, exclusive dessert offerings, and special getaways to celebrate the day.

Amari has brought together a special dinner spread with four live kitchens under one roof at Amaya Food Gallery. The guests will be given a welcome amenity and special hampers packed with love and care. The dinner buffet, with BOGO on select bank cards, will be available at BDT 6999 net and BDT 3799 net per pax.

At the Ballroom, a romantic candle light dinner buffet is available for couples to experience the variations of different cuisines under one roof with a set menu at BDT 8999 net.

Amari will be celebrating the season of love at Cascade terrace with candle light dinner as well. Couples can expect creative and elaborate compositions of set menu and romantic decor under the open sky at BDT 15999 per couple.

A special package with candle light dinner for couples at BDT 19999 per couple is available which offers foot massage and pick and drop service within five km distance.

For groups, Amari Dhaka is offering 10pc-20pc discount and giveaways.

Treat loved ones with heartfelt Valentine cakes and chocolates.

Chocolate layer cake, Florida fruit cake, red velvet cake, cheese cake and many more treats are available for special moments starting at BDT 799.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a romantic escape by availing the exclusive room packages at Amari this February.

Enjoy a romantic getaway of 24 hours at BDT 12499 net per room, inclusive of breakfast on bed, heart shape chocolates in room, and Valentine’s amenities in room.