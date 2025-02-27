7 get life term imprisonment for murder in M’bazar

A Moulvibazar court on Thursday convicted seven people and sentenced them to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2021.

Moulvibazar District and Session Judge Khadem Ul Kayes handed down the punishment.

The lifers are-Riad Mia, Rabindra Deb, Joynal Abedin, Ikram Uddin, Sabuj Mia, Jalal Mia and Masud Ahmed.

The court also fined Tk 20,000 each, in default, to suffer six months more in rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Laxman Pal, 40, owner of a shop, located in the district town of Srimangal area, was killed by the convicts on Mach 12, 2021 while returning to his home after collecting debt money from Mokam Bazar and Azad Bazar.

They also looted cash and mobile phone sets from his possession.

Rani Pal Shimul, wife of Laxman Pal filed a case with Rajnagar Police Station.

Laxman was killed in a planned way by the convicts over the payment of the debt money and Rabindra Deb was the mastermind of the murder of Laxman.

Police submitted chargesheet against seven people in the case.