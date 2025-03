A consignment of 26,250 metric tonnes of rice reached Chittagong port from Pakistan on Saturday.

The Pakistani vessel named ‘MV MARIAM’ carrying the rice under the Government-to-Government (G2G) deal anchored at Chittagong Port in the morning, said Imdad Islam, Public Relations officer of the Food Ministry.

The unloading of the rice started after conducting the sample test, it said.

Another ship ‘MV CB’, carrying rice from Pakistan, reached the Chittagong port on March 5.