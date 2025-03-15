Guterres holding talks with political leaders, consensus commission

Visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined a roundtable discussion on reform proposals participated by representatives of political parties, National Consensus Building Commission and other stakeholders.

UN Under Secretary General Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh’s Law Adviser Dr Asif, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed and representatives of other political parties, Prof Ali Riaz, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis were, among others, present at the dialogue held at Hotel InterContinental.

The UN chief officially opened a new ‘UN House in Bangladesh’ in the capital this morning.