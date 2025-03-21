Bangladesh set to achieve record remittance inflow in March

Bangladesh is on track to set a new record in remittance inflows, with expatriates sending $2.25 billion through banking channels in the first 19 days of March.

This marks a significant 78.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, reports UNB.

According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank, the surge in remittance is largely attributed to the upcoming Eid celebrations, as non-resident Bangladeshis are remitting more funds to support their families.

The current remittance flow far exceeds that of the previous year.

During the first 19 days of March 2024, the country received $1.26 billion in remittances. The substantial year-on-year rise underscores the increasing confidence in formal banking channels and the incentives provided for legal remittance transfers.

From July 2024 to 19 March 2025, total remittances reached $20.75 billion. This figure is significantly higher than the $16.34 billion recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year, reflecting an approximate 27 per cent growth.

Earlier this month, remittance inflows stood at $1.66 billion in the first 15 days of March. This means that an additional $590 million was received in the subsequent four days, with 19 March alone accounting for $132 million in remittance.

Experts predict that if this trend continues, Bangladesh could surpass the $3 billion mark in remittance for March, setting a new monthly record.

The highest monthly remittance inflow to date was recorded in December 2024, with $2.64 billion, followed by February 2025 with $2.54 billion.

With Eid approaching and remittance inflows maintaining their momentum, Bangladesh is poised to achieve a historic milestone in its foreign exchange earnings through expatriate remittances.