CA arrives in Hainan to join Boao Forum meet

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived here today to join the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference.

“A special flight carrying the Chief Adviser and entourage arrived in Qionghai Boao International Airport in Hainan at about 4:15pm (Bangladesh Standard Time),” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad said.

On his arrival, Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md Nazmul Islam and the Vice Governor of the Hainan Province received the Chief Adviser at the airport, reports BSS.

Prof Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference tomorrow, focusing on the changing role of Asia in the world.

On the sidelines of the forum, he is expected to have meetings with chief executive officers (CEOs) of giant global and Chinese firms.

The first bilateral meeting between Prof Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held in Beijing on March 28 where issues related to bilateral interest will be discussed.

On March 29, Prof Yunus will deliver a lecture at Peking University (PKU) and the university will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Bangladesh chief adviser.

He will hold talks with Chinese hospital chains to invite them to explore business potential and set up hospitals in Bangladesh under joint venture initiatives.

He is scheduled to return home on March 29.