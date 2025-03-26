Bangladesh Genocide Day observed in the European capital of Brussels

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

On 25 March 2025, people gathered In front of the European Parliament in Brussels to commemorate a painful history. Speakers and attendees reflected on the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, an event that still demands recognition more than fifty years later. The rally called for justice while examining the current situation of Bangladesh and its relations with Pakistan and the EU.

Speakers at the rally said that in 1971, three million Bengalis lost their lives to a systematic genocide carried out by the Pakistani military. More than two hundred thousand girls and women suffered horrific violence. For years, people have been coming together to keep these horrors alive and demand recognition. The rally on 25 March 2025, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, reiterated that call. Without official recognition, the scars remain palpable.

Andy Vermaut, a journalist and organiser, and president of the World Council for Public Diplomacy & Community Dialogue, led the meeting with a plea for historical truth. He was assisted by Paulo Casaca, a former MEP and president of the South Asian Democratic Forum, who highlighted the role of Europe. Dr Hasan Mahmud, Joint Secretary Bangladesh Awami League, Central Committee, Shahidul Hoque, President, Belgium Awami League, Murshed Mahmud, President, Global Solidarity for Peace (GSP), Belgium, Humyun Maksud Himu, Vice president, Belgium Awami League, Bazlur Rashid, Ex. President, Belgium Awami League and prominent figures within the Belgium Bengali diaspora, added their voices and reinforced the call for justice.

Among those present were figures such as Atikuzzaman Chowdhury, a leader within the Bengali community, and Manwar Ahammed. Rafique Ramuj, Shwapna Deb, Dilruba Begum and Daizy Akter were also present, as was Khaled Minhaj, Secretary of the Belgium Awami Jubo League. Rana Martuza, Nashat Tabassum (Mauri), Mahmud Mahir, Mahjabeen Suraiya and Master Ahyan Arhab (Amir) filled the ranks.

People also expressed concerns with the current situation in Bangladesh due to political divisions, violence against minorities such as Hindus and an economy under pressure with inflation expected to be above 10 percent. The banking sector also faces challenges.

The rally drew the attention of the European Union, stating that the EU cannot stand on the sidelines. A report from January 2025 highlights EU support for the democratic transition in Bangladesh. In September 2024, the European Parliament drew attention to attacks on Hindus. Earlier, in 2009, the EU recognised 11 July as a day of remembrance for the genocide in Srebrenica, which shows that recognition is possible. Campaigns by organisations such as Global Human Rights Defense and the Fundamental Rights Movement Postversa are pushing for formal recognition of 1971. A memorandum has been sent to the President of the European Parliament.

The rally ended with a strong statement that Pakistan must acknowledge and recognise this dark chapter, and the EU must follow. Acknowledgement helps heal wounds, affirms the value of historical truth, and prevents future horrors. The fight against genocide denial is global, and hope remains – hope for justice, reconciliation and appreciation for the resilience of the Bengalis.