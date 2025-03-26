CA’s speech on elections ‘very vague’: Fakhrul

Expressing disappointment over the speech of interim government head, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “I am very disappointed that the Chief Adviser did not mention a clear election roadmap in his speech on Tuesday.”

“We sough election roadmap.”

He made this demand while speaking to media personnel on Wednesday after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at his grave.

Mirza Fakhrul said the announcement of election between December and June is a vague statement. “It is very vague. December to June… six months. So, no roadmap has been given.”

“BNP is advocating for the election in the interest of the nation, to protect the nation, to protect independence and sovereignty, and for the establishment of an elected parliament and government,” Fakhrul added.

Mentioning that it is very disappointing that in his speech, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus did not mention the name of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, the brave freedom fighter who declared independence, even once. “But this was history,” he said.

He also said the BNP does not want the history distorted by the Awami League to be altered again.

The BNP leader reiterated that their party has consistently called for a clear roadmap and prompt elections.

Otherwise, he warned, the crisis that has been created will not be resolved.