CA off to China on four-day visit

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left here for China today on a four-day official visit.

“A special flight carrying the Chief Adviser and entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 1 pm,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad told BSS.

On March 27, Prof Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference focusing on the changing role of Asia in the world.

On the sidelines of the forum, he is expected to have meetings with chief executive officers (CEOs) of giant global and Chinese firms.

The first bilateral meeting between Prof Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held in Beijing on March 28 where issues related to bilateral interest will be discussed.

On March 29, Prof Yunus will deliver a lecture at Peking University (PKU) and the university will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Bangladesh chief adviser.

He will hold talks with Chinese hospital chains to invite them to explore business potential and set up hospitals in Bangladesh under joint venture initiatives.

He is scheduled to return home on March 29.