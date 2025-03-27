Prof Yunus meets China Executive Vice Premier

Executive Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang met Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference in China.

The meeting was held at Bo’ao State Guest House at Qionghai, Hainan this morning.

Energy Adviser M Fouzul Kabir Khan, High Representative to the Chief Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Principal Secretary on SDGs Affairs Lamiya Morshed and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were, among others, present.

After the meeting, he addressed the opening plenary of the Bo’ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 at the BFA International Convention Centre.

Zhang Jun, Secretary General of Bo’ao Forum for Asia, Ban Ki-moon, Chairman of Bo’ao Forum for Asia and Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Lao PDR also spoke at the session while Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council of China, delivered the keynote speech.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Dr Yunus held meetings with the former Secretary-General of the United Nations and the current Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, Ban Ki-moon and the Director-General of FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization) Qu Dongyu.