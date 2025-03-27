Ishraque Hossain made DSCC mayor

A court in Dhaka on Thursday declared BNP leader Ishraque Hossain as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) cancelling the result of 2020 DSCC election.

Dhaka First Joint District Judge and Election Tribunal Judge Md Nurul Islam handed down the judgment.

The court in its order cancelled the government’s gazette of former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh as mayor with the boat symbol.

Ishraque Hossain was present during the verdict.

Ishraque filed a case on March 3, 2020, seeking cancellation of DSCC election and the result.