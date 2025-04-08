Govt to procure 1.20cr liters soybean oil, 10000 tons of lentils

The government approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.20 crore liters of soybean oil and 10,000 metric tons of lentils to meet the growing demand for the country at the total cost of Tk 280.14 crore.

The approvals came from the 14th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase in this year held on Tuesday (April 8) at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Dr Salehuddin said in the day’s purchase committee meeting, proposals were approved related to the procurement of lentil and soybean oil.

Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 10,000 metric tons of lentils through the local OTM method from Sheikh Agro Food Industries, Dhaka with around Tk 92.75 crore, per kg lentil costing Tk 92.75.

Besides, the TCB will procure 1.20 crore liters of soybean oil from Life and Health (Thailand) Company Ltd with around Tk 187.39 crore, per liter of soybean oil costing $1.28.