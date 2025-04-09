CA calls for stronger UK-Bangladesh partnership in healthcare

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged the United Kingdom to deepen its collaboration with Bangladesh, particularly in revitalising the country’s healthcare system and expanding cooperation across other key sectors.

The call came during a meeting with Baroness Rosie Winterton, the UK Trade Envoy to Bangladesh, held at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

“We are at a transformative moment in our national journey,” Prof Yunus told the UK envoy. “It’s a critical time for us as we focus on rebuilding institutions and reshaping our national priorities.”

Emphasising the urgent need for a more robust healthcare system, Prof Yunus identified a shortage of trained nurses as one of the country’s most pressing concerns.

“We need to train more nurses—not just for Bangladesh, but for the global workforce. This is an opportunity for international collaboration, and the UK can play a vital role,” he said.

He added that government-run health programmes in Bangladesh are currently underperforming and called on the UK to support efforts to revamp the sector.

In addition to healthcare, Prof Yunus also encouraged the UK to support Bangladesh’s growing pharmaceutical industry, particularly by advocating for the removal of patent barriers on life-saving vaccines and medicines.

“We believe in a social business model—where access to vaccines is not a privilege but a right,” he said.

Baroness Winterton acknowledged the historic relationship between the UK and Bangladesh and welcomed the country’s reform agenda.

“We have a long and trusted history, and we are encouraged by the positive direction of the ongoing reforms,” she said.

The two sides discussed broad avenues for strategic cooperation, including education, the textile industry, defence, and aviation. Prof Yunus expressed optimism about deeper collaboration in these areas, particularly through technology exchange, skills training, and long-term partnerships.

“We are keen to work with the UK in modernising our textile sector, improving educational standards, and exploring innovation in defence and aviation,” he said.

He also stressed the government’s commitment to gender equality, noting that women’s participation remains a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s development strategy. “Empowering women is not just a policy—it is a priority,” he added.

Baroness Winterton reaffirmed the UK’s support for Bangladesh’s reform roadmap and also held separate discussions with Ali Riaz, who is leading the country’s constitutional reform initiative.

On the timing of the next general election, Prof Yunus said, “If political parties agree on a more concise reform process, elections could be held in December. However, if a more extensive reform path is adopted, we are looking at a possible timeline of June next year.”

Also present at the meeting were BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed.