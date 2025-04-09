Rally for Palestine outside Ministry of Defence

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

On April 8, 2025, a large demonstration occurred outside the Ministry of Defence on Horse Guards Avenue, central London. The rally, aptly named “Shut It Down for Palestine,” saw a diverse mix of grassroots groups coming together in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The protesters were demanding an end to what they termed as the UK’s complicity in genocide.

The event was organised by a coalition of activist organisations, including Join Youth Demand, Pal Pulse, Prayers for Gaza, Thanet for Palestine, Greenwich for Palestine, and Bengalis for Palestine. The main goal of the demonstration was to hold the UK Ministry of Defence accountable for its alleged role in enabling the ongoing violence in Gaza.

The rally was marked by powerful speeches, chants, and banners, all condemning the UK government’s arms trade and military support, which activists believe directly contribute to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Notably, a prominent delegation from Bengalis for Palestine attended the rally, with individuals like Rajon Uddin Jalal, Javed Ahmed, Md Shahid Ali, Shofiq Ahmed, A K M Chunnu, Ahmed Fokor Kamal, Jalal Uddin, Moulana Zillu Khan, Rais Ali, and Md Khasru in attendance. Their presence underscored the broad and diverse support base for Palestine across various communities in the UK.

The demonstrators have vowed to continue pressuring UK institutions until meaningful political action is taken to end the country’s involvement in the conflict.