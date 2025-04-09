4 sentenced to death for killing laborer in Habiganj

A Habiganj court on Wednesday sentenced four people to death for the murder of a day laborer at Madhabpur upazila in the district.

Habiganj Additional District and Sessions Judge (2) AKM Kamal Uddin delivered the verdict in the afternoon.

The court also the them Tk 50,000 each in the case.

The convicts are Emran Mia of Bar Chandura village in Madhabpur upazila, Soleman Mia of the same village, Zahed Mia and Abul Mia of Muradpur village.

They were present in the court when the verdict was announced and later sent to the district jail. In addition, the court acquitted the other accused in the murder case, Maraj Mia, as he had already died.