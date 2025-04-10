SSC, equivalent exams begin today

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations for 2025 will begin across the country at 10:00 am on Thursday.

This year, a total of 1,490,142 candidates are expected to sit for the examinations under nine general education boards in 2,291 centres in 18,084 institutions of the country.

Of them, there are 701,538 male and 788,604 female students.

Under Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, a total of 294,726 students are also expected to take the exams with 150,893 male and 143,833 female students being registered.

Besides, 143,313 students under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board are registered to sit for the exam. The students include 108,385 male and 34,928 female candidates.

The exam routines are scheduled to be ended on 13 May.

The practical exams will be held from 15 to 22 May.