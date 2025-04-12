Dhaka Regency to celebrate Bengali New Year

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is set to welcome the Bengali New Year on April 14, featuring a delightful fusion of tradition, art, music, and local flavours.

To mark the occasion, Dhaka Regency has arranged Boishakhi Kids Art Competition.

From morning till night, every corner of the hotel will reflect the true essence of Bengali heritage. Highlighted activities throughout the day include traditional art and crafts for children -canvas painting, face painting, art competition, and fun interactive zones such as joker character appearance, bioscope & many more to let the little ones explore their creativity.

For adult live folk performances – from Baul songs to flute melodies, Guests can enjoy authentic live music throughout the day.