‘Law Ministry proposes withdrawal of 7,184 politically-motivated cases’

Law Affairs Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul announced on Sunday that the Law Ministry has recommended the withdrawal of 7,184 politically-motivated cases filed during the previous government’s tenure.

“Sometimes, cases are filed that aren’t truly politically motivated, and names are added through various means. Officials from the Law Ministry and Home Ministry are continuously reviewing these cases. I want to assure you that they are working with the utmost sincerity,” he said during a press conference at the ministry’s conference room.

On the case of model Meghna, Dr. Nazrul stated, “There are allegations against her, and those are under investigation. However, the process of her arrest was not proper. The Home Ministry will take necessary steps after verifying the facts.”

The adviser also addressed the Bangladesh Bank cyber heist, revealing that a review committee had been formed to investigate the incident, which he leads. The committee includes the central bank governor and other officials.

He explained, “There was a plan to steal $2 billion from the bank, essentially a plan to plunder Bangladesh. If it had succeeded, the country could have faced a crisis, potentially even famine.”

Dr. Nazrul criticized the previous government for delaying the investigation. “The CID conducted an inquiry, and there were clear instructions to exclude the names of Bangladesh Bank officials from the report,” he said.

“I have asked what actions were taken against those initially named in the CID report, and I have instructed for further follow-up on the matter,” he added.