BNP leader Mosaddek Ali Falu acquitted

A Dhaka court on Sunday acquitted BNP leader and former adviser to the party chairperson, Mosaddek Ali Falu, in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over illegal wealth accumulation and concealing asset information.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 Judge Md Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the verdict and said that the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

“He submitted his wealth statement, and if any assets were deemed illegal, they should have been confiscated—something that was not done,” the court observed.

Falu, a former lawmaker, was present in court with his wife. After the verdict, he greeted supporters with a smile but declined to speak to the media.

The ACC filed the case on July 8, 2007, alleging that Falu amassed Tk 45.66 crore in unexplained wealth and concealed information on assets worth Tk 10.60 crore. The charges were formally framed in August 2018, and witness testimony began in February 2023.

Falu was elected from Dhaka-10 in a 2004 by-election. He was denied nomination in the 2008 national polls.