HC rules over Meghna Alam’s detention

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the authorities to explain within two weeks why the 30-day detention of model Meghna Alam under the Special Powers Act should not be declared beyond legal jurisdiction.

The rule was passed by a High Court division bench comprising Justice Razik-Al-Jalil and Justice Tamanna Rahman Khalidi following a hearing on a writ petition filed by Meghna’s father.

Barrister Sara Hossain represented the petitioner in court.

Meghna Alam, crowned Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020, was arrested from her residence in the Bashundhara Residential Area on April 9. A Dhaka court had earlier ordered her detention for 30 days under the Special Powers Act on April 8.

The legality of the detention order has sparked widespread debate and criticism, with various human rights organisations raising concerns over the use of the Special Powers Act in the case.