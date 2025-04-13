‘Except Israel’ clause reinstated in Bangladeshi passports

The phrase “Except Israel” has been reinstated in Bangladeshi passports, officially confirming that travel to Israel remains prohibited for Bangladeshi citizens.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (Security Services Division) announced the reinstatement through a circular issued on Sunday.

Deputy Secretary of Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Neelima Afroz, confirmed the decision, stating, “The clause has been reintroduced in the passport. A formal circular has been issued regarding this.”

The decision follows months of public pressure and political activism. On February 15, the National Revolutionary Council launched a continuous movement demanding the reinstatement of the phrase and issued a one-month ultimatum.

On March 18, the organization submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant General Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Security Advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs, reiterating their demand.

Security Advisor acknowledged the legitimacy of the demand, stating, “The demand to reinstate the clause on the Bangladeshi passport is very reasonable. The Ministry of Home Affairs is positive about this. However, as the issue pertains to international relations, it will require consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Based on the recommendation of the ministry, the clause will be reinstated.”

Public outcry over Israel’s actions in Gaza also contributed to renewed calls for the clause’s reinstatement.

On April 8, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir held a protest rally in the capital demanding an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. From that platform, they also called for the phrase “Except Israel” to be reintroduced in Bangladeshi passports.

The following day, April 9, teachers from the University of Dhaka held a rally with the same demand.

Most recently, during a solidarity event titled “March for Gaza” held on Saturday, protestors once again emphasized the necessity of reinstating the “Except Israel” clause in Bangladeshi passports as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people.