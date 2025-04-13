Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila on Sunday.

The accident took place around 11:00 AM in front of Kulaura Fire Station.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 26, son of Abdul Kadir, a resident of Joypasha village in the municiplaity.

Confirming the matter, Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Golam Apsar said that a sand laden speedy truck was heading towards Dakshinbazar. Azad ran over by the wheels of the truck while was trying to overtake the truck, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, a team of police recovered the body from the spot and took it to the police custody.

Police detained the trcuk driver along with the truck.

The further process was underway in this connection, the OC added.