2 drown in Sunamganj pond

Two children drowned in a pond while bathing at Hijla village of Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Safayet Mia, 6, son of Shahin Mia, 6, a resident of the same village in the upazila, and Mim Akter, daughter of Mamun, resident of Haripur village in the district.

According to locals, Mim went his maternal uncle’s home on Friday. She along with his cousin Safayet went to take a bath in a pond in the area on Sunday.

They, at one stage, drowned in the pond while bathing.

Later, locals rescued them from the spot and took them to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Enamul Haque confirmed the matter.