Boro rice harvest inagurated in Sunamganj

The Boro rice harvest festival has been officially inaugurated at Togar Haor area, located on the border of Dharmapasha and Madhyanagar upazilas in Sunamganj district.

The festival began with the harvesting of BRRI-92 variety paddy cultivated by a 40-year-old farmer named Anis Mia on Tuesday (April 15) at 11:30 AM.

Organized by Upazila Agriculture Extension Department, the event was jointly inaugurated by the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) of Dharmapasha and Madhyanagar upazilas.

The welcome speech at the event was delivered by Abdullah Al Masud Tushar, Agriculture Officer of Dharmapasha Upazila. Other speakers included Jony Roy, UNO of Dharmapasha; Uzzal Roy, UNO of Modhyanagar; and BNP leader S M Rahmat.

The event was attended by local administration officials, political leaders, journalists, members of agricultural sector and teachers. Among the attendees were Upazila Fisheries Officer Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Livestock Officer Utpal Sarkar, OC Mohammad Enamul Haque and several sub-assistant Agriculture Officers, among others.

According to administrative sources, a total of 31,910 hectares of land at Dharmapasha and Madhyanagar upazilas have been cultivated with Boro rice this season. On average, each “kiyar” (local unit of land) is yielding 22–25 maunds of paddy. So far, harvesting has been completed on 6,063 hectares.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Tushar mentioned that harvesting began in early April.

He expressed hope that the entire region’s harvesting will be completed within April.