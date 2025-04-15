Bangladesh-Türkiye relations poised for growth through enhanced collaboration

Bangladesh and Türkiye have expressed a shared commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship through increased collaboration, aiming to elevate their partnership to new heights.

A Bangladeshi delegation, led by Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The key focus of the meeting was to resolve outstanding issues and explore new avenues for cooperation between the two nations. According to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion was cordial and is expected to yield significant benefits for both countries.

As a result of the talks, Bangladesh is set to gain access to a wide range of Türkiye’s bilateral cooperation sectors—areas typically reserved for Türkiye’s closest allies.

Officials described the development as a promising chapter in diplomatic relations, paving the way for deeper collaboration, mutual support, and shared progress across multiple sectors.