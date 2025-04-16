US acknowledges Bangladesh’s swift cooperation on trade dialogue

The United States has expressed appreciation for Bangladesh’s proactive and constructive engagement in response to its trade-related agenda, according to visiting US officials.

Nicole Ann Chulick, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), conveyed the message during a meeting with Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser on International Affairs, on Tuesday.

Welcoming Chulick and her delegation to his office, Siddiqi emphasized the ongoing momentum in bilateral trade and investment discussions. “I have further important meetings scheduled in Washington DC next week with officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the Department of Commerce, and the State Department,” he said.

The engagement comes as both countries work to strengthen economic ties through increased dialogue and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Andrew R. Herrup, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, is also expected to visit Bangladesh later this week.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain confirmed the upcoming visit and noted that discussions would cover all dimensions of bilateral relations. “There will be talks on every aspect of our relationship with the United States,” he told reporters when asked about the agenda for the high-level engagements.

The series of diplomatic interactions reflect a shared intent to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly trade, investment, and regional stability.