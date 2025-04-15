Actress Gulshan Ara Ahmed passes away

Actress Gulshan Ara Ahmed, a well-known face of the showbiz industry, has passed away. She passed away at 6:40 am on Tuesday (April 15).

Director Kajal Arefin Ome confirmed the matter through a post on social media. In the post, she wrote, ”Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. Our Gulshan Ara Ahmed Apa passed away at 6:40 am today.”

Ome also wrote, ‘In Bachelor Point, she played the role of Kabila’s mother and the chairman of Noakhali. We will miss you, Apa. May Allah forgive her all the sins of her life and grant her Jannatul Firdous. Amin’

Gulshan Ara made her debut in a TV drama as a listed artist on Bangladesh Television in 2002. However, she had a strong desire to establish herself as a film actress. Out of that desire and passion, Gulshan Ara first acted in the film ‘Kadam Ali Mastan’ directed by late Enayet Karim.