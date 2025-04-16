Hasnat warns against labeling NCP’s anti-AL stance as ‘indecorous’

Chief Organiser of the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) for the Southern Region, Hasnat Abdullah, on Tuesday strongly objected to characterizing his party’s anti-Awami League position as “indecorous.”

In a post shared from his verified Facebook account, Hasnat wrote, “The day our anti-Awami League stance and rejection of compromise politics began to be called ‘indecorous’ was the day Awami League processions started getting larger.”

Criticizing those whom he accused of indulging in compromise politics, Hasnat issued a stern warning: “I’m cautioning those who continue to compromise—decide where you stand with the Awami League soon. Otherwise, you’ll carry on with your politics of compromise, and I will respond in ways you might call indecorous.”

He further stated, “If I truly start breaching decorum, you won’t be able to handle it. Be warned.”

His remarks came shortly after a video of an Awami League protest march, reportedly led by a former Chhatra League leader, went viral on Facebook. The demonstration is said to have taken place in the Badda area of Dhaka.

Hasnat did not specify any individual or group in his statement, nor did he elaborate on whom he accused of engaging in compromise politics. The post has drawn attention from both NCP supporters and Awami League sympathizers, though no official response had been issued at the time of filing this report.