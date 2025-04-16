NCP meets 8 EU envoys, discuss reforms-accountability

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) delegation held bilateral discussion with European Union representatives and ambassadors from eight European nations, focusing on political reforms and accountability for human rights abuses.

On Tuesday, April 15, led by Convener Nahid Islam and Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr. Tasnim Jara, NCP leaders discussed Bangladesh’s evolving political landscape and circumstances that prompted formation of their party in a bilateral meeting meeting was hosted by H.E. Michael Miller, the Ambassador and Head of Delegation to Bangladesh at capital’s EU Residence. Conversation centred on reform priorities and commitment to securing justice for victims of July Uprising violence and systematic abuses perpetrated by previous administration.

European diplomats expressed continued backing for democratic transition efforts in Bangladesh. Diplomatic engagement included representatives from Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, highlighting international interest in Bangladesh’s political development following recent governmental changes.

Meeting follows NCP’s increasing prominence in national politics as newcomers advocating substantial governance reforms and accountability measures in wake of political upheaval that unseated previous regime.