US reiterates support for Bangladesh’s reform agenda

A visiting US delegation called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus here today and expressed support for the reform agenda of the Interim Government.

They also discussed regional issues involving peace, security, and development.

The US delegation included Deputy Assistant Secretaries of State Nicole A. Chulick and Andrew Herrup.

Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman, the head of US mission in Dhaka Tracey Ann Jacobson were present at the meeting.

The meeting was held at the State Guest House Jamuna, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

The US officials expressed deep appreciation for the generosity of Bangladesh in hosting 1.2 million Rohingyas and thanked the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus for making progress over the issue of their rehabilitation.

The Chief Adviser termed the recent identification of 180,000 Rohingyas by Myanmar government as fit for return to Rakhine as an important progress.

“We appreciate your vision of looking at the Rohingya issue not in isolation but in the context of Myanmar as a whole,” said Chulick.

The US officials also appreciated the Chief Adviser’s approach to enhance regional cooperation, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts.

The Chief Adviser underlined the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment of the interim government to work closely with the Trump administration on the entire range of bilateral relations.

He thanked US President Donald J. Trump for resuming aid for the Rohingyas and ninety-day pause in the application of reciprocal tariffs.

“We are continuing our work to support his trade agenda,” Prof Yunus said.