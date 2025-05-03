Army Chief leaves for Qatar

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman left Dhaka for Qatar on Saturday morning for an official visit.

During the visit, he will hold courtesy meetings with senior military and civilian officials of Qatar and exchange views on bilateral cooperation between armed forces of the two countries.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this visit is expected to further strengthen the military relationship between Bangladesh and Qatar.

The Army Chief is scheduled to return bangladesh on May 5.